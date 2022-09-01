Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddha’s INR100 crores losses  

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say Aamir Khan has decided to bear the loss himself due to which the producer of the film will face a nominal loss of money.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2022) Aamir Khan has suffered a losses of around INR 100 crore due to his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, the latest reports say.

The reports suggest that Aamir Khan has now forgone his fees for the film in a bid to avoid losses of INR100 crore.

Viacom 18 has estimated losses of around INR100 crores if Aamir Khan charges his acting fee.

But Aamir Khan has decided to bear the loss himself due to which the producer of the film will face a nominal loss of money.

The Indian media while quoting a source reported, "Aamir gave four years to the film but has not made a single penny from it. His opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of INR100 crores, but he has decided to absorb all the losses taking the complete blame of failure on himself,".

The film, though, has not hit the targets of revenue in India, it has gained huge attention outside of Indian since the day it was released.