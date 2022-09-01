UrduPoint.com

Aamir Khan To Bear Laal Singh Chaddha’s INR100 Crores Losses  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddha’s INR100 crores losses  

The latest reports say Aamir Khan has decided to bear the loss himself due to which the producer of the film will face a nominal loss of money.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2022) Aamir Khan has suffered a losses of around INR 100 crore due to his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, the latest reports say.

The reports suggest that Aamir Khan has now forgone his fees for the film in a bid to avoid losses of INR100 crore.

Viacom 18 has estimated losses of around INR100 crores if Aamir Khan charges his acting fee.

But Aamir Khan has decided to bear the loss himself due to which the producer of the film will face a nominal loss of money.

The Indian media while quoting a source reported, "Aamir gave four years to the film but has not made a single penny from it. His opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of INR100 crores, but he has decided to absorb all the losses taking the complete blame of failure on himself,".

The film, though, has not hit the targets of revenue in India, it has gained huge attention outside of Indian since the day it was released.

Related Topics

India Film And Movies Aamir Khan India Rupees Money Media All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

34 minutes ago
 Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on ..

Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on social media

50 minutes ago
 Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

1 hour ago
 PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

1 hour ago
 ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

2 hours ago
 Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.