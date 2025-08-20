Open Menu

Aamir Khan’s Brother Faisal Accuses Actor Of Extramarital Affair

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2025 | 05:17 PM

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair

Faisal levels a series of accusations against Bollywood star Aamir Khan and their family, calling them “hypocrites” who mislead public with false narratives

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2025) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has come under sharp criticism from his brother Faisal Khan, who alleged that the actor maintained an extramarital relationship with a British journalist and fathered a child.
Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Faisal leveled a series of accusations against Aamir Khan and their family, calling them “hypocrites” who mislead the public with false narratives.
He claimed that the family deliberately spread the impression that he suffered from mental illness.

Faisal alleged that he was forced to undergo psychiatric evaluation, administered sedatives under false pretenses, and kept under house arrest for nearly a year.

Turning his criticism directly toward his brother, Faisal alleged that Aamir had an affair with journalist Jessica Hines while still married, which he claimed resulted in the birth of a child.
According to Faisal, his sister tried to prevent him from holding the press conference, but he remained firm.

He further announced his complete disassociation from the family, declaring that he would not claim any share in his parents’ property, nor seek financial assistance from Aamir Khan in the future.

This is not the first time Faisal has made such allegations.

In the past, he has repeated similar claims through interviews and social media posts.

In response, Aamir Khan and other family members issued a joint statement dismissing Faisal’s accusations as “false, misleading and deeply hurtful.” They maintained that all decisions regarding Faisal’s care were made in consultation with medical experts and that the family had never intended to turn the issue into a matter of public debate.
The statement also appealed to the media to refrain from sensationalizing the dispute, stressing on this point that it remained a private family matter.

