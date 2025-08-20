Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair

Faisal levels a series of accusations against Bollywood star Aamir Khan and their family, calling them “hypocrites” who mislead public with false narratives

Faisal alleged that he was forced to undergo psychiatric evaluation, administered sedatives under false pretenses, and kept under house arrest for nearly a year.

He further announced his complete disassociation from the family , declaring that he would not claim any share in his parents’ property, nor seek financial assistance from Aamir Khan in the future.

This is not the first time Faisal has made such allegations.

In the past, he has repeated similar claims through interviews and social media posts.