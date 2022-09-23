UrduPoint.com

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare Get Engaged

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engaged

The daughter of "3 idiots" has made the announcement on her Instagram.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2022) Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, Nupur Shikhare got engaged, the India media reported on Friday.

Ira Khan and Shikhare both had been in relationship for a long time.

A day before, Ira took to Instagram and shared the exciting announcement of her engagement with fans and followers.

Nupur took part in the famous Iron Man Italy show and proposed to his love.

He wrote: “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes.”

The fitness trainer went on his knees and proposed to Ira with a ring, after which both of them said ‘Yes.’

