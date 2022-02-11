Aamir Liaqat Hussain opens up about reasons for marrying third time

(@Abdulla99267510)

His response comes after he became top trend on social media as he suddenly announced his third marriage just a day after his first wife Syeda Tuba Anwer said she had moved a suit for dissolution of marriage.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2022) Renowned tv host and ruling PTI’s MNA Aamir Liaqat Hussain is trending top on Twitter after sudden announcement of a wedding.

Amir Liaqat Hussain took to social media to share photos of himself and bride Dania only a day after ex-wife Syeda Tuba Anwer said that she had filed for divorce from the Aamir.

A new debate began on social media after he was seen singing a song with bride Dania and many other relatives were present there.

Appearing on a local TV, Aamir Liaqat Hussain explains reason for marrying the third time.

He said that he strongly believed in Halal relationships and strictly follow the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that the values of the neighbors across the border should not influence the Muslim culture and society.

He was of the view that one should marry as Quran and religion emphasized upon it, pointing out that divorce should not be given importance.

Aamir said that if somebody was asking for divorce there should be no hurdle but always marry. He went on to say that "One should fear Allah if anybody does not want to marry again in fear of his first wife, ".

Earlier he had posted on social media that he took a wrong turn that led him to a dark tunnel over the years, expecting that the third marriage was his chance to a happy life.

He wrote, "Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,".