Abeer Rizvi Leaves Modelling Industry

Fri 05th November 2021

Abeer Rizvi leaves modelling industry

The former Model took to Instagram and said that she was leaving because want to work on other future goals.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2021) Abeer Rizvi has left modelling industry, saying that she want to work on other future goals.

Taking to Instagram, Abeer Rizvi made the announcement that she was leaving modelling industry. She said that it was a roller coaster ride and she wanted to give a huge shout out.

Abeer Ali Also thanked the people who supported her through her journey.

She said that she would work on some other future goals. She also gave a message to her followers that they always should chose happiness.

Last year, Abeer Rizvi was nominated for the Best Model-Female Award at 2020 Hum Style Awards. She had also worked in Sahir Lodhi’s film Raasta.

