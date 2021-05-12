UrduPoint.com
Abhishek Bachchan Pays Tribute To Nurses On International Nurses Day

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:14 PM

Abhishek Bachchan pays tribute to nurses on International Nurses Day

The Bollywood actor says he salutes relentless efforts of the nurses and their underlying spirit to fight COVID-19.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2021) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan paid special tribute to nurses on International Nurses Day on Wednesday (today).

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: “The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients.

This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We'll always be indebted to you all,”.

In fight against Coronavirus, doctors, nurses and other relevant staff stood unshakable. They all served the humanity, especially the nurses who spent most of the times in wards where the COVID-19 patients were kept.

More Stories From Showbiz

