Abhishek Says He Lucky To Have Aishwarya Rai In His Life

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2022 | 03:06 PM

Abhishek says he lucky to have Aishwarya Rai in his life

The actor praises her wife, saying that she has been somebody that he has always noticed has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2022) Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan praised her wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, saying that he is lucky to have her in his life.

In a recent interview, the actor said that it was high time to acknowledge that women were the superior species as compared to men and they knew they just tended to put things into perspective. He expressed these words while responding to a question about impact of his wife Aishwarya on his life.

The actor said, “My wife is exceptional at that. She's always been an amazing emotional support for me. I've been very lucky, my entire family has been,”.

He also stated, “She gets it. She has been doing it slightly longer than I have.

So she knows the world,” adding that she had been through it all. So it’s nice when you come home and if you have had a challenging day, you know that there was somebody who got it.

When asked about tackling the difficult times with dignity and grace in her life, the actor said, "She has been somebody that I have always noticed has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace,”.

Abhishek said, “I really admire that about her. Actors are emotional people, we're very very hyper-sensitive and there are times when we might just want to lash out and we kind of explode, you can only take so much,”.

“I've never seen her doing that."

