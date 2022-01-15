UrduPoint.com

Abid Perveen With Naseebo Lal On ‘Tu -Jhoom’ Track Becomes Top Trend

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Both Abid Perveen and Naseebo Lal are seen congratulating each other as the track is breaking the internet with increasing number of views.

LAHORE (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2022) Abid Perveen is trending top after she is seen with Punjabi artist Naseebo Lal for 14th edition of much-awaited musical show, Coke Studio, premiered with an iconic track Tu Jhoom.

The fans have already felt enthralled with amazing music production by Xulfi and heart-touching performance by two music icons.

The Shap-Tilak singer greeted Naseebo Lal with kind gesture and the moment of their greetings was captured. Millions of fans have watched the short clip of both iconic singers.

The second song from Coke Studio season 14 will be released next week.

