Open Menu

“Abida Parveen Perfectly Fine,”: Singer’s Team Clarifies

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2025 | 05:58 PM

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

Fans express concerns as picture of Sufi singer while sitting on a wheelchair goes viral on social media

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) Sufi Singer Abida Perveen perfectly fine, the relevant team clarified on Saturday.

Taking to social media, Abida Perveen’s team said, “Abida Parveen is perfectly fine, Alhamdulillah. The venue where she was present had a long walkway. While she covered most of the distance on her own, a wheelchair was provided for convenience to minimize excessive walking.

The tea also expressed the gratitude for the love and concern from fans, saying that she is in a good health and deeply appreciates everyone's prayers.

The clarified followed a picture in which the singer can be seen sitting on a wheelchair. The picture went viral on the social media and raised concerns among the fans of the singer.

Actress Maya Ali recently shared a memorable picture and video with the legendary singer from Qatar on social media. Seeing Abida Parveen in a wheelchair in the footage raised concerns among fans, prompting them to question why she was using a wheelchair.

Related Topics

Social Media Fine Qatar Maya Ali Abida Parveen From Love

Recent Stories

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s te ..

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2n ..

Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies

13 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to t ..

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot

25 minutes ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..

29 minutes ago
 Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negot ..

Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt

34 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial pre ..

KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency

43 minutes ago
Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in ..

Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in Gaza: Palestinian Civil Defen ..

60 minutes ago
 3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due ..

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression

1 hour ago
 UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

1 hour ago
 SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Afr ..

SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa

1 hour ago
 UAE committed to building sustainable energy futur ..

UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak

3 hours ago
 PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

3 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz