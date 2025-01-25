“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

(@Abdulla99267510)

Fans express concerns as picture of Sufi singer while sitting on a wheelchair goes viral on social media

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) Sufi Singer Abida Perveen perfectly fine, the relevant team clarified on Saturday.

Taking to social media, Abida Perveen’s team said, “Abida Parveen is perfectly fine, Alhamdulillah. The venue where she was present had a long walkway. While she covered most of the distance on her own, a wheelchair was provided for convenience to minimize excessive walking.

The tea also expressed the gratitude for the love and concern from fans, saying that she is in a good health and deeply appreciates everyone's prayers.

The clarified followed a picture in which the singer can be seen sitting on a wheelchair. The picture went viral on the social media and raised concerns among the fans of the singer.

Actress Maya Ali recently shared a memorable picture and video with the legendary singer from Qatar on social media. Seeing Abida Parveen in a wheelchair in the footage raised concerns among fans, prompting them to question why she was using a wheelchair.