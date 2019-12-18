UrduPoint.com
Abrar-ul-Haq's Chamkeeli' Challenged In Court

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

Abrar-ul-Haq's Chamkeeli' challenged in court

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) A plea against the latest wedding song of Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq, Chamkeeli' has been filed in civil court.According to details, the petition submitted by lawyer Rana Adnan Asghar stated that the song is promoting disrespectful attitude for men and women, therefore, it should be removed from the YouTube.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till December 21.The track has featured Mehwish Hayat as Chamkeeli, an excited bride who has come to groom YouTube star Shahveer's place for his rukhsati.

