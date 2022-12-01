(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2022) Abrarul Haq has produced another tarana about PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has liked and shared the tarana.

Khan tweeted, "Abrar ul Haque has again come up with a great tarana about Haqeeqi Azadi.

Only truly free (Azad) nations fulfill their immense human potential to rise & become Iqbal's Shaheen,".

Abrarul Haq who got fame through "Bilo Kay Ghar" often writes sons for the PTI and it's political movements.