Abrarul Haq to take legal action against Indian singer Karan

The Pakistani singer has decided to take legal action against Karan Johar for steeling his song "Nach Punjaban"

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2022) Popular singer-cum-politician Abrar-ul-Haq on Monday decided to take legal action against Karan Johar for allegedly steeling his hit song "Nach Punjaban".

Karam Johar also used the song without Abrar's permission for his upcoming film "Jugjugg Jeeyo".

Taking to Twitter, Abrar said, " I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at

all.@DharmaMovies@karanjohar,".

"Jugjugg Jeeyo" stars Anil Kapoor along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neeti Singh and Manish Paul, is slated for release on June 24 this year.

Earlier, Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal had also been under fire for copying Pakistani songs.

Tweeps in Pakistan have also criticizedIndian filmmaker Johar for copying the song.