Abrarul Haq will do online concert for charity

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2020) Renowned singer-turned-politician Abrarul Haq on Thursday said that he would do an online concert.

The star would be swapping his online preence for the underprivileged for a truckload charity.

Taking to Twitter, the singer announced that he received an ‘inquiry’ from the US about an online concert. He said he would not charge for the concert but he needed a truck loaded with food items for the underprivileged suffering from COVID-19 lockdown.

“I am happy to receive an online concert inquiry from the USA against a truck of food items as my fee which will be distributed among the needy people,” tweeted the singer.