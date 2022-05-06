Acclaimed director Lanthimos back to basics in Greece return

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Leaning back in a purple lounge chair, Greek arthouse director Yorgos Lanthimos considers what kind of movie he might take on next.

Having gained accolades -- and several Oscar nominations -- for his absurdist films that firmly implanted him among so-called Greek's so-called "weird wave" directors, he's not ruling out a new genre: musicals.

"(I) could... I never say no to anything," deadpans the 48-year-old in an AFP interview when asked if he might consider it.

Lanthimos is in Athens for the global premiere on Friday of "Bleat", a 30-minute metaphysical silent short film starring American actress Emma Stone about death, sex and goats.

He told journalists this week he relished the experience of "returning to an earlier form of cinema" with the silent, black-and-white movie projected from a 35mm print, and music played by a live orchestra.

"Bleat" is the first Lanthimos film shot in Greece in over a decade, and was commissioned by the Greek National Opera and cultural non-profit NEON.