ACP will host 17–day long Awami Theater Festival 2024, from 8 Nov

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi has announced a 17– day long “Awami Theater Festival 2024” from November 8, A press conference regarding the 17-day "Awami Theater Festival 2024." was held at Haseena Moin Hall on Tuesday.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Intellectual and humorist Anwar Maqsood, senior actor and Vice President Arts Council Munawar Saeed, and Secretary Ejaz Farooqi provided a briefing.

A large number of artists attended, including Drama Committee Chairman and senior actor Syed Shehzad Raza Naqvi, Asjad Bukhari, Iqbal Latif, Parvez Siddiqui, Saleem Afridi, Adam Rathore, and Shakeel Shah.

President Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah announced that the opening ceremony of the "Awami Theater Festival" will be held on Friday, November 8. He mentioned that recently, the Arts Council organized the world's largest festival in history, featuring theaters from Kosovo and Palestine, physical theater, as well as music and dance performances.

"We have been organizing festivals," he said, "but I consider the World Culture Festival a major success." He added that throughout the year, theater and music directors from around the world will conduct workshops at the Arts Council, providing children with valuable learning opportunities. He announced plans for a grand festival next October. "Today, I bring with me the rich history of theater," he added.

Secretary Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Ejaz Farooqi, show gratitude to attendees and remarked that today’s press conference turned into a theater class, adding that such opportunities will continue to be available for everyone at the Arts Council.

The 17-day "Awami Theater Festival," starting November 8, will run until November 24, with daily performances in various languages, with each play beginning at 8 p.m.

On this occasion ,renowned intellectual Anwar Maqsoos and and Veteran actor and Vice President APC Munawar Saeed also expressed their views.