Action film "Raging Fire" continues box office domination

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Domestic action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, the China Movie Data Information Network reported Monday.

Telling a story about a police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers, the film finished the day with about 29.

54 million Yuan (about 4.55 million U.S. Dollars), amounting its total box office to 947 million yuan.

Disney and Pixar's "Luca" ranked second with daily earnings of about 12.12 million yuan. The domestic production "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake" came third with 7.29 million yuan pocketed in the day.