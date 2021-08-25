UrduPoint.com

Action Film "Raging Fire" Continues To Lead Chinese Box Office

Chand Sahkeel 28 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 02:15 PM

Action film "Raging Fire" continues to lead Chinese box office

Domestic action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Tuesday, figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Domestic action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Tuesday, figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

The film, telling a story about a police hunt for a drug-trafficking gang, ended its 26th day of screening with daily earnings of 14.

93 million Yuan (about 2.3 million U.S. Dollars), bringing its total box office to 978 million yuan.

Disney and Pixar's animation "Luca" ranked second on the daily chart, generating around 5.12 million yuan on the day.

It was followed by domestic animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake," which contributed 4.12 million yuan to the box office on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Fire Police Film And Movies China Million

Recent Stories

IGP takes notice of firing on police party by crim ..

IGP takes notice of firing on police party by criminals in Thatta

24 seconds ago
 Body of 15-year boy found from well

Body of 15-year boy found from well

26 seconds ago
 Balochistan's mines & minerals sector witnesses 5 ..

Balochistan's mines & minerals sector witnesses 56 percent rise in annual royal ..

32 seconds ago
 Indonesia seizes tanker wanted over Cambodian oil ..

Indonesia seizes tanker wanted over Cambodian oil heist

4 minutes ago
 Fawad Alam, Shaheen Afridi attain career bests in ..

Fawad Alam, Shaheen Afridi attain career bests in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings ..

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end down

Hong Kong stocks end down

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.