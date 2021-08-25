Action film "Raging Fire" continues to lead Chinese box office

Domestic action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Tuesday, figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Domestic action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Tuesday, figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

The film, telling a story about a police hunt for a drug-trafficking gang, ended its 26th day of screening with daily earnings of 14.

93 million Yuan (about 2.3 million U.S. Dollars), bringing its total box office to 978 million yuan.

Disney and Pixar's animation "Luca" ranked second on the daily chart, generating around 5.12 million yuan on the day.

It was followed by domestic animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake," which contributed 4.12 million yuan to the box office on Tuesday.