Actor Admits leaking Phone Number Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2024 | 05:48 PM
Ananya Panday says she posted number of Suhana Khan on social media after she did not answer her call
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday on Friday confessed to accidentally leaking the phone number of her friend and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan.
Ananya Panday is currently busy shooting for the thriller film CTRL.
During a recent appearance on a YouTube show, Ananya admitted to leaking Suhana Khan's number and said, “I accidentally leaked Suhana Khan’s number on social media, and as a result, her number got hacked,”.
Ananya explained, “I was trying to contact Suhana, but she wasn’t answering, so I took a screenshot and posted it on Instagram. The screenshot included Suhana’s number, and that’s how I unintentionally leaked her number,”.
She further shared that after the leak, Suhana called her to inform her that her number had been hacked, leaving Ananya shocked.
However, someone soon told Suhana that it was Ananya who had leaked the number.
Ananya’s own number leaked
During the same conversation, Ananya also shared an interesting story about accidentally leaking her own phone number.
She explained, "Once, I mistakenly leaked my own number. During a press conference for an interview, some reporters came up to me and asked for my number, which I gave them. I didn’t realize that the interview had already started. Later, they posted my interview along with my number on YouTube, and that’s how my number got leaked."
Ananya’s film CTRL will be streaming on Netflix starting October 4. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
