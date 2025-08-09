Open Menu

Actor Faisal Khan Alleges His Brother Aamir Khan Confined Him At Home For A Year

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

Faisal opens up about a difficult chapter in his life, revealing that several years ago, Aamir Khan kept him locked inside a house in Mumbai for an entire year

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2025) Actor Faisal Khan has made serious allegations against his brother, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, claiming that he was forcibly confined to a house for one year under the pretext of mental illness.

In a recent interview with Indian media, Faisal opened up about a difficult chapter in his life, revealing that several years ago, Aamir Khan kept him locked inside a house in Mumbai for an entire year. Faisal said that during this period, he was not allowed to leave the premises, his phone was taken away, and security guards were stationed outside his room to monitor him and administer medication.

“They told me I had schizophrenia and that I was mentally unstable, a danger to society. These things were being said in my own home. I looked at myself and asked, ‘How did I end up here?’ My entire family believed I was mentally ill, and I was trapped,” Faisal recounted.

He further revealed that he had hoped for help from his father, who was living away with his second wife, but he had no way of contacting him. “I didn’t even have his number,” he added.

According to Faisal, after a year of confinement, and following his repeated pleas, Aamir eventually relocated him to another residence.

The claims have brought renewed attention to long-standing tensions within the Khan family, as well as raising broader concerns about the treatment of mental health issues within families and the entertainment industry. While Aamir Khan has not yet responded publicly to the allegations, the controversy has reignited public debate over autonomy, mental health diagnoses, and the misuse of influence within celebrity circles.

