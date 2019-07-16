UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actor Feroze Khan Expresses Wish To Meet Imran Khan

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:40 AM

Actor Feroze Khan expresses wish to meet Imran Khan

The 29-year-old actor said that he will appreciate Imran Khan’s discipline if he ever meets him.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) Actor Feroze Khan has expressed his wish to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Feroze Khan recently appeared on a show where he did some heart-to-heart conversation with the host.

Feroze Khan said that he is a huge fan of Imran Khan and really wants to meet him.

The 29-year-old actor said that he will appreciate Imran Khan’s discipline if he ever meets him. “And I will tell him that Allah is with you,” he said.

Feroze Khan said that he was really impressed by Imran Khan’s statement about cancer.

The Khaani actor said that he is a proud Pakistani and owns a green passport, adding that he has been earning and paying bills like before.

When asked if his life became better or tougher with the PTI government, he said that he does not know if it’s easy or difficult but I am hopeful that whatever is happening is for the good.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Urwa Hocane's debut production ‘Tich Button’ that also stars Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussyn and Iman Ali.

Feroze Khan received fame with his outstanding performances in serials as Khaani for which he won the Lux Style Award as well.

'Gul-e-Rana' and his recent blockbuster hit ‘Romeo weds Heer’ have also added to his fame.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Iman Ali Urwa Hocane Cancer Government

Recent Stories

Anushka says she married Virat at a ‘young’ ag ..

11 minutes ago

PML-N bought 3 videos of judge Arshad Malik for Rs ..

23 minutes ago

Tax deductions reduced on mobile recharge

32 minutes ago

Dollar hits over Rs160 in interbank

37 minutes ago

Sh Rasheed says Saudi king doesn’t like Nawaz Sh ..

44 minutes ago

Months after Balakot strike, Pakistani airspace re ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.