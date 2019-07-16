Actor Feroze Khan expresses wish to meet Imran Khan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) Actor Feroze Khan has expressed his wish to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Feroze Khan recently appeared on a show where he did some heart-to-heart conversation with the host.

Feroze Khan said that he is a huge fan of Imran Khan and really wants to meet him.

The 29-year-old actor said that he will appreciate Imran Khan’s discipline if he ever meets him. “And I will tell him that Allah is with you,” he said.

Feroze Khan said that he was really impressed by Imran Khan’s statement about cancer.

The Khaani actor said that he is a proud Pakistani and owns a green passport, adding that he has been earning and paying bills like before.

When asked if his life became better or tougher with the PTI government, he said that he does not know if it’s easy or difficult but I am hopeful that whatever is happening is for the good.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Urwa Hocane's debut production ‘Tich Button’ that also stars Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussyn and Iman Ali.

Feroze Khan received fame with his outstanding performances in serials as Khaani for which he won the Lux Style Award as well.

'Gul-e-Rana' and his recent blockbuster hit ‘Romeo weds Heer’ have also added to his fame.