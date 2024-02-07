Open Menu

Actor Ghayyur Akhtar Remembered On Death Anniversary

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published February 07, 2024 | 06:52 PM

Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary

The 10th death anniversary of renowned radio, TV and film actor Ghayyur Akhtar was observed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The 10th death anniversary of renowned radio, tv and film actor Ghayyur Akhtar was observed on Wednesday.

Ghayyur Akhtar started his acting career in 1970s and became a very popular actor in the following decade.

His performance in drama serials such as 'Khawaja and Sons' and 'Sona Chandi' was widely appreciated.

Ghayyur Akhtar was decorated with pride of performance award for outstanding work throughout his career.

He died on this day in 2014, in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Died TV

Recent Stories

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once a ..

Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again

16 minutes ago
 Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave EC ..

Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry

4 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..

4 minutes ago
 Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar T ..

Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program

4 minutes ago
IGP visits polling station, reviews security arran ..

IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements

4 minutes ago
 ECP summons important meeting today

ECP summons important meeting today

35 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi visits Wafaqi Mohtasib’s ..

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Wafaqi Mohtasib’s office, gets briefing on redre ..

3 minutes ago
 WAPDA to face SNGPL in President's Trophy final

WAPDA to face SNGPL in President's Trophy final

3 minutes ago
 ECP official asked public to exercise right to vot ..

ECP official asked public to exercise right to vote for strengthening democracy

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad unveils impressi ..

Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad unveils impressive impact and accomplishments ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz