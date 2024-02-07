Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The 10th death anniversary of renowned radio, tv and film actor Ghayyur Akhtar was observed on Wednesday.

Ghayyur Akhtar started his acting career in 1970s and became a very popular actor in the following decade.

His performance in drama serials such as 'Khawaja and Sons' and 'Sona Chandi' was widely appreciated.

Ghayyur Akhtar was decorated with pride of performance award for outstanding work throughout his career.

He died on this day in 2014, in Lahore.