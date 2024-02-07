Actor Ghayyur Akhtar Remembered On Death Anniversary
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published February 07, 2024 | 06:52 PM
The 10th death anniversary of renowned radio, TV and film actor Ghayyur Akhtar was observed on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The 10th death anniversary of renowned radio, tv and film actor Ghayyur Akhtar was observed on Wednesday.
Ghayyur Akhtar started his acting career in 1970s and became a very popular actor in the following decade.
His performance in drama serials such as 'Khawaja and Sons' and 'Sona Chandi' was widely appreciated.
Ghayyur Akhtar was decorated with pride of performance award for outstanding work throughout his career.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again
Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program
IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements
ECP summons important meeting today
President Dr Arif Alvi visits Wafaqi Mohtasib’s office, gets briefing on redre ..
WAPDA to face SNGPL in President's Trophy final
ECP official asked public to exercise right to vote for strengthening democracy
Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad unveils impressive impact and accomplishments ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again16 minutes ago
-
Digital agency behind Poonam Panday’s death rumours apologizes2 days ago
-
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time2 days ago
-
SZA and Swift win Grammys, as Tracy Chapman wows gala audience2 days ago
-
Boygenius, SZA, Eilish scoop early Grammys as Swift eyes record2 days ago
-
Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its release4 days ago
-
Poonam Panday refutes reports of her death4 days ago
-
Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered4 days ago
-
Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer5 days ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' observed13 days ago
-
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans13 days ago
-
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments14 days ago