Actor Imran Ashraf sings title song of Mere Paas Tum Ho'

Pakistani stunning actor Imran Ashraf has sung title song of Mere Paas Tum Ho'

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Pakistani stunning actor Imran Ashraf has sung title song of Mere Paas Tum Ho'. The video of his singing took the social media with a storm.In a post of social-networking website, Imran Ashraf along with versatile actor Adnan Siddiqui played the tone of the title and sang its song.

The ongoing drama Mere Paas Tum Ho, featuring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui, has received popularity and appreciation from the audience.