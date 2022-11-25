UrduPoint.com

Actor Ismail Tara Passes Away

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 25, 2022 | 12:17 PM

The Fifty-fifty show actor has been suffering from kidneys problems for quite some time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2022) Lollywood star Ismail Tara passed away on Thursday night.

He was 73 years old.

Tara died at a local private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for last three days after his kidneys failed and he was put on a ventilator.

Tara who got fame with his impeccable acting "Fifty Fifty" show.

He also made his name with timeless roles in numerous dramas, films and theatre. He has also got several awards for best Comedian.

As the news of his demise went viral on the social media, the condolences started pouring in for the bereaved family.

People from different walks of life have expressed grief and sorrow over demise of the actor and paryed for the departed soul.

Here are the condolence messages:

