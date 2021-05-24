UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actor, Producer Shehryar Munawar To Join PNCA Film Course Tomorrow

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:09 PM

Actor, producer Shehryar Munawar to join PNCA film course tomorrow

Actor and producer Shehryar Munawar will join Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as a guest speaker in its ongoing course on film production on May 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Actor and producer Shehryar Munawar will join Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as a guest speaker in its ongoing course on film production on May 25.

Shehryar is a well known actor and producer.

He is known for his work in several tv serials and a block buster movie "Pare Hut Luv" in the year 2019.

PNCA is offering an online one year certificate program in film production.

The program is focused on film production with a full understanding of film making.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies May 2019 TV

Recent Stories

PM launches Ehsaas Saving Wallets

25 minutes ago

Japan begins mass vaccination as Olympics near

3 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender killed in encounter with polic ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak "stark reminder" to get vaccinat ..

3 minutes ago

Greek Fire Services Localize Massive Wildfire West ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines' Bangsamoro gov't holds 1st peace, sec ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.