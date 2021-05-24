Actor, Producer Shehryar Munawar To Join PNCA Film Course Tomorrow
Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Actor and producer Shehryar Munawar will join Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as a guest speaker in its ongoing course on film production on May 25.
Shehryar is a well known actor and producer.
He is known for his work in several tv serials and a block buster movie "Pare Hut Luv" in the year 2019.
PNCA is offering an online one year certificate program in film production.
The program is focused on film production with a full understanding of film making.