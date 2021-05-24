Actor, producer Shehryar Munawar to join PNCA film course tomorrow

Actor and producer Shehryar Munawar will join Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as a guest speaker in its ongoing course on film production on May 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Actor and producer Shehryar Munawar will join Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as a guest speaker in its ongoing course on film production on May 25.

Shehryar is a well known actor and producer.

He is known for his work in several tv serials and a block buster movie "Pare Hut Luv" in the year 2019.

PNCA is offering an online one year certificate program in film production.

The program is focused on film production with a full understanding of film making.