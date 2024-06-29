Actor Rashid Mahmood Cries Over Inflated Electricity Bill
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2024 | 03:09 PM
The actor also shares a picture of the bill while harshly criticizing the authorities.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2024) Senior actor Rashid Mahmood burst into tears after seeing an electricity bill of Rs45,000.
The actor also shared a picture of the bill while harshly criticizing the authorities.
In the entire country, while extreme heat prevails on one side, the heavy electricity bills along with load shedding have made life difficult for the people.
Senior actor Rashid Mahmood is also entangled in this problem, and he expressed his anger on social media upon receiving a high electricity bill.
In a video, Rashid Mahmood stated, “My bill for 701 units is Rs45,368. I am alive by the grace of Allah despite having had four heart attacks, but today I wonder why my Allah saved me. I have served this country with utmost honesty all my life. Billions were accumulated here because of our work, but for the past many years, there has been no work for us in Lahore.
Now, where should I get the money to pay this Rs45,000 electricity bill?”
The senior actor tearfully said, “My Holy Lord, I was born in the wrong country. We lived our lives in fear of God; is this our fault? My Lord, take me away; I do not want to live. I could have done a lot if I had gone abroad, but I didn’t go. My heart is broken; I am sick; I am starting to pray for death. I served this country all my life; if I had joined the thieves, I wouldn’t be crying out like this.”
He further said that the authorities have put our nation in torment; there is nothing for the people in the country.
All these parties are the same; they are doing everything for themselves, and no one is doing anything for the people, he added.
