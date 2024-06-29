Open Menu

Actor Rashid Mahmood Cries Over Inflated Electricity Bill

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2024 | 03:09 PM

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

The actor also shares a picture of the bill while harshly criticizing the authorities.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2024) Senior actor Rashid Mahmood burst into tears after seeing an electricity bill of Rs45,000.

The actor also shared a picture of the bill while harshly criticizing the authorities.

In the entire country, while extreme heat prevails on one side, the heavy electricity bills along with load shedding have made life difficult for the people.

Senior actor Rashid Mahmood is also entangled in this problem, and he expressed his anger on social media upon receiving a high electricity bill.

In a video, Rashid Mahmood stated, “My bill for 701 units is Rs45,368. I am alive by the grace of Allah despite having had four heart attacks, but today I wonder why my Allah saved me. I have served this country with utmost honesty all my life. Billions were accumulated here because of our work, but for the past many years, there has been no work for us in Lahore.

Now, where should I get the money to pay this Rs45,000 electricity bill?”

The senior actor tearfully said, “My Holy Lord, I was born in the wrong country. We lived our lives in fear of God; is this our fault? My Lord, take me away; I do not want to live. I could have done a lot if I had gone abroad, but I didn’t go. My heart is broken; I am sick; I am starting to pray for death. I served this country all my life; if I had joined the thieves, I wouldn’t be crying out like this.”

He further said that the authorities have put our nation in torment; there is nothing for the people in the country.

All these parties are the same; they are doing everything for themselves, and no one is doing anything for the people, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Load Shedding Electricity Social Media Rashid Money All Billion

Recent Stories

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 hour ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

15 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

15 hours ago
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

15 hours ago
 Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

15 hours ago
 Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stole ..

Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle

15 hours ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

16 hours ago
 2 accused arrested in different cases

2 accused arrested in different cases

15 hours ago
 MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Gov ..

MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor

15 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz