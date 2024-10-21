Actor Shahbaz Durani Remembered On 7th Death Anniversary
Chand Sahkeel Published October 21, 2024 | 07:13 PM
) The 7th death anniversary of Legendary actor Shahbaz Durani, was observed on 21st October 2024-10-21
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The 7th death anniversary of Legendary actor Shahbaz Durani, was observed on 21st October 2024-10-21
Shehbaz Durani was born on December 31, 1935, in the village of Rahim Khan Parang in the district of Matiari,
In 1965-66, he made his debut in the film industry with the movie "Rang Mahal," marking the beginning of his artistic journey. His notable performances include roles in Sindhi films such as "Ghairat Jo Sawaal," "Paru Chandio," "Janu Dharel," "Tufan," "Dushman," and others.
He also showcased his acting prowess in urdu films, including "Jahan Baraf Girtee Hai," "Deewanay Do," "Tina," "Hong Kong Kay Sholay," and "Talaash," among others. Shahbaz Durani extended his talent to Pashto films as well.
From 1970 until his last days in 2017, Shahbaz Durani left an indelible mark on the small screen, appearing in various Sindhi and Urdu dramas on Pakistan Television.
Recent Stories
Bilawal played leadership role to develop consensus on constitutional amendment: ..
Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori signs amendment bill enhancing ph ..
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs for immediate approval of Rs75. ..
DC Sukkur to hold open court in Pano Aqil
11 bodies recovered after boat sinks off Myanmar: resident
Sharjeel lauds Bilawal's role in Constitutional Amendment
French govt takes new blows over deal to sell painkiller maker to US fund
Moldova president hails EU referendum win after Russia meddling claims
OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!
Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro
Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?
French govt takes new blows over deal to sell painkiller maker to US fund
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"1 hour ago
-
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media6 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned actor Saleem Nasir observed2 days ago
-
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry2 days ago
-
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed5 days ago
-
It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir7 days ago
-
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder7 days ago
-
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat9 days ago
-
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights10 days ago
-
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar10 days ago
-
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar11 days ago
-
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj12 days ago