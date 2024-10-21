Actor Shahbaz Durani remembered on 7th death anniversary

) The 7th death anniversary of Legendary actor Shahbaz Durani, was observed on 21st October 2024-10-21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The 7th death anniversary of Legendary actor Shahbaz Durani, was observed on 21st October 2024-10-21

Shehbaz Durani was born on December 31, 1935, in the village of Rahim Khan Parang in the district of Matiari,

In 1965-66, he made his debut in the film industry with the movie "Rang Mahal," marking the beginning of his artistic journey. His notable performances include roles in Sindhi films such as "Ghairat Jo Sawaal," "Paru Chandio," "Janu Dharel," "Tufan," "Dushman," and others.

He also showcased his acting prowess in urdu films, including "Jahan Baraf Girtee Hai," "Deewanay Do," "Tina," "Hong Kong Kay Sholay," and "Talaash," among others. Shahbaz Durani extended his talent to Pashto films as well.

From 1970 until his last days in 2017, Shahbaz Durani left an indelible mark on the small screen, appearing in various Sindhi and Urdu dramas on Pakistan Television.

He passed away on October 21, 2017.