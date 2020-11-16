UrduPoint.com
Actor Shamoon Abbasi Joins PTI

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

Actor Shamoon Abbasi joins PTI

The actor says he has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf  (PTI) to work on Cinema Industry for its revival and improvement in the country.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th, 2020) Italian-born Pakistani actor Shamoon Abbasi joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) as a political worker.

Shamoon Abbasi is also screenwriter and director.

“I have joined PTI as a politician to improve cinema industry,” said the actor.

He stated that they created and forwarded new policies that the government accepted and started enforcement.

“ I’m thankful to PM Imran Khan for his support,” he said.

He also said that a department was being built for improvement of cinema industry.

“A producer will be asked if he hires any employee without an agreement,” he further said, adding that they would work on things accordingly.

It may be mentioned here that cinemas and entertainment centres were closed due to Covid-19 situation which caused huge loss to the actors as well as the staffers associated with both cinemas and threats.

