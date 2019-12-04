UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actors Watson, Foy Star In Romeo And Juliet'- Inspired 2020 Pirelli Calendar

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:03 PM

Actors Watson, Foy star in Romeo and Juliet'- inspired 2020 Pirelli calendar

Italian photographer Paolo Roversi took inspiration from William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" for the 2020 Pirelli calendar, which features Hollywood names such as Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart as well as transgender model and actor Indya Moore

VERONA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Italian photographer Paolo Roversi took inspiration from William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" for the 2020 Pirelli calendar, which features Hollywood Names such as Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart as well as transgender model and actor Indya Moore.Set in Verona, where Shakespeare's play takes place, the calendar, entitled "Looking for Juliet", was presented in the northern Italian city on Tuesday.It is being accompanied by a short film in which Roversi portrays a movie director looking to cast his Juliet.First released in the 1960s, the Pirelli calendar, which has a limited publication run and is gifted to clients of the Italian tyre maker, has moved away from scantily-dressed models to more artistic themes in recent years.

"Society is changing very, very fast and the Pirelli Calendar too is changing," Roversi told Reuters."It couldn't stay the same since 30 years (ago) ...

it is interesting to see how the Pirelli calendar is following the evolution of society and photography, of the aesthetic, of the idea of beauty of women," he said.As well as Watson, Stewart and Moore, this year's edition also features actors Claire Foy, Yara Shahidi and Mia Goth as well as Chinese singer Chris Lee, Spanish singer Rosalia and Roversi's daughter, artist Stella Roversi.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Verona Same Emma Watson Kristen Stewart Women 2020 National University From

Recent Stories

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to ..

2 minutes ago

Suspension of trade with India is one factor behin ..

9 minutes ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks drop most in a year ah ..

50 minutes ago

DP World acquires leading marine logistics provide ..

51 minutes ago

Javeria Khan seeks consistent flow of runs in Engl ..

51 minutes ago

South Korean actor Cha In-ha foud dead in latest K ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.