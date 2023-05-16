(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has warned that the hackers have been sharing inappropriate videos from her Facebook account.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2023) Pakistani actress Eshal Fiyaz's Facebook account has been hacked, and since then, hackers have been sharing inappropriate videos on it.

Eshal informed her followers about this through an Instagram story, which has now gone viral.

The actress appealed to social media users to report her page so that it can be blocked as soon as possible.

She mentioned that she has no control over this page, and despite multiple attempts, she has been unable to regain access to It.

Actress's account initially posted clips of Netflix series and films, including some romantic clips. After Ayesha's Instagram story went viral, people gave her several suggestions to regain control of her Facebook page.