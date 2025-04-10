Actress Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Share Joyful News Of Expecting Second Child
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2025 | 04:34 PM
Popular Indian showbiz couple announces news on social media by posting a video in which they are seen lip-syncing to an English song
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband TikToker Zaid Darbar have shared the joyful news of expecting their second child.
The popular Indian showbiz couple announced the news on social media by posting a video in which they are seen lip-syncing to an English song.
The lovely pair shared a joint video on Instagram, where they can be seen dancing happily. Through the video, they revealed that they are going to become parents once again.
In the caption of the video, Actress Gauahar and Zaid simply wrote “Bismillah,” asked their fans for love and prayers.
Following the announcement, the fans and fellow celebrities flooded the couple with congratulatory messages and best wishes.
It may be mentioned here that Gauahar Khan was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 7, and she married Zaid Darbar in 2020. The couple welcomed their first son in 2023.
