Open Menu

Actress Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Share Joyful News Of Expecting Second Child

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2025 | 04:34 PM

Actress Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar share joyful news of expecting second child

Popular Indian showbiz couple announces news on social media by posting a video in which they are seen lip-syncing to an English song

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband TikToker Zaid Darbar have shared the joyful news of expecting their second child.

The popular Indian showbiz couple announced the news on social media by posting a video in which they are seen lip-syncing to an English song.

The lovely pair shared a joint video on Instagram, where they can be seen dancing happily. Through the video, they revealed that they are going to become parents once again.

In the caption of the video, Actress Gauahar and Zaid simply wrote “Bismillah,” asked their fans for love and prayers.

Following the announcement, the fans and fellow celebrities flooded the couple with congratulatory messages and best wishes.

It may be mentioned here that Gauahar Khan was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 7, and she married Zaid Darbar in 2020. The couple welcomed their first son in 2023.

Related Topics

India Showbiz Social Media Married May 2020 Best Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz