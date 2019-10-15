Actress Iqra, her fiancé share Miami pictures, gain fans’ attention

(@fidahassanain)

The photo which went viral on social media also grab fans’ criticism.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) Actress Iqra Aziz and her fiancé Yasir Hussain have once again come under strong criticism of their fans after their new pictures went viral on social media.

According to the pictures, Actress’ fiancé Yasir Hussain was picking her up and in one photo Iqbal Aziz was riding on his shoulders. The pictures of both that went viral on social media grabbed huge attention of the actress’ fans.

Actress Iqra Aziz and her fiancé are celebrating their vacations in Miami and sharing their every moment and scene there on their social media accounts.

Yesterday, Yasir shared a picture on his account at Instagram wherein he was picking her fiancé up in the lap.

The fans came down hard upon Yasir Hussain and Iqra for their such poses.

One of the fans while addressing Yasir Shah said: “If it is love or going to be loved in both situation you should remain in limits ,”.

It may be mentioned here that Yasir Hussain proposed the actress during a show and presented a ring for engagement which the actress accepted and the couple grabbed huge attention of the fans; some of them criticized them and some of them admired.