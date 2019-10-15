UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actress Iqra, Her Fiancé Share Miami Pictures, Gain Fans’ Attention

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:47 PM

Actress Iqra, her fiancé share Miami pictures, gain fans’ attention

The photo which went viral on social media also grab fans’ criticism.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) Actress Iqra Aziz and her fiancé Yasir Hussain have once again come under strong criticism of their fans after their new pictures went viral on social media.

According to the pictures, Actress’ fiancé Yasir Hussain was picking her up and in one photo Iqbal Aziz was riding on his shoulders. The pictures of both that went viral on social media grabbed huge attention of the actress’ fans.

Actress Iqra Aziz and her fiancé are celebrating their vacations in Miami and sharing their every moment and scene there on their social media accounts.

Yesterday, Yasir shared a picture on his account at Instagram wherein he was picking her fiancé up in the lap.

The fans came down hard upon Yasir Hussain and Iqra for their such poses.

One of the fans while addressing Yasir Shah said: “If it is love or going to be loved in both situation you should remain in limits ,”.

It may be mentioned here that Yasir Hussain proposed the actress during a show and presented a ring for engagement which the actress accepted and the couple grabbed huge attention of the fans; some of them criticized them and some of them admired.

Related Topics

Social Media Miami Yasir Shah Yasir Hussain May Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Libya's Haftar on Gaddafi Son's Presidential Hopes ..

4 minutes ago

Libya Needs International Arms Embargo Lifted to F ..

4 minutes ago

Iqbal's vision to be major component of new Natio ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Russian President

21 minutes ago

S.Korea, Japan to hold working level diplomatic ta ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler arrives in Poland on official visit

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.