Actress Jannat Zubair surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Instagram followers

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2025) Indian social media influencer and television actress Jannat Zubair on Wednesday surpassed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Instagram followers.

According to Indian media, Jannat Zubair began her acting career as a child artist, starring in popular dramas like Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui. Over time, she gained immense popularity.

In addition to acting, she is also a social media influencer, entertaining millions of followers with her content.

Jannat Zubair's growing influence on Instagram is evident, as she has now surpassed the Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan, in follower count.

As per the latest figures, Jannat Zubair has 49.7 million followers on Instagram while Shah Rukh Khan has 47.7 million followers.

Apart from dramas, Jannat Zubair also took part in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Laughter Chef, where her performances were highly appreciated.

