Actress Kiran Ashfaq ties knot with PPP leader Hamza Ali Chaudhary

(@Abdulla99267510)

It is the second marriage of the actress after separation from Imran Ashraf in October last year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2023) Pakistani actress and model Kiran Ashfaq, formerly married to well-known actor Imran Ashraf from the country's drama and film industry, has tied the knot with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Hamza Ali Chaudhry.

The marriage ceremony, held in Lahore, captured attention through numerous photos and videos circulating on Instagram.

Kiran Ashfaq, the bride, chose an ensemble from her own brand 'Riz by Kiran Dar,' donning a white wide-cut trouser and shirt for the Nikah ceremony.

Meanwhile, the groom, Hamza Ali Chaudhry, was seen in a white shalwar kameez paired with a white coat.

The social media buzz surrounding the event prompted fans and fellow artists to extend their congratulations to the actress for embarking on this new chapter in her life.

It's worth noting that Kiran Ashfaq and Imran Ashraf, acclaimed for his role as 'Bhola,' were initially married in 2018 and share a son named 'Rohan.' However, in October last year, the couple publicly announced their separation.

Hamza Ali Chaudhary is corporate lawyer and member of the PPP.