Open Menu

Actress Kiran Ashfaq Ties Knot With PPP Leader Hamza Ali Chaudhary

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Actress Kiran Ashfaq ties knot with PPP leader Hamza Ali Chaudhary

It is the second marriage of the actress after separation from Imran Ashraf in October last year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2023) Pakistani actress and model Kiran Ashfaq, formerly married to well-known actor Imran Ashraf from the country's drama and film industry, has tied the knot with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Hamza Ali Chaudhry.

The marriage ceremony, held in Lahore, captured attention through numerous photos and videos circulating on Instagram.

Kiran Ashfaq, the bride, chose an ensemble from her own brand 'Riz by Kiran Dar,' donning a white wide-cut trouser and shirt for the Nikah ceremony.

Meanwhile, the groom, Hamza Ali Chaudhry, was seen in a white shalwar kameez paired with a white coat.

The social media buzz surrounding the event prompted fans and fellow artists to extend their congratulations to the actress for embarking on this new chapter in her life.

It's worth noting that Kiran Ashfaq and Imran Ashraf, acclaimed for his role as 'Bhola,' were initially married in 2018 and share a son named 'Rohan.' However, in October last year, the couple publicly announced their separation.

Hamza Ali Chaudhary is corporate lawyer and member of the PPP.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Social Media Marriage Married Pakistan Peoples Party October 2018 Event From Industry Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Instagram

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to ..

Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to make the country suffer diplo ..

49 minutes ago
 The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Ec ..

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Economic Performance in 2023

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

3 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

4 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

6 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

6 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz