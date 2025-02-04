Actress Kubra Khan, Actor Gohar Rasheed’s Wedding Festivities Begin
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2025 | 07:21 PM
Images also show other actors from industry singing and celebrating occasion
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2025) Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are soon to tie the knot, and their wedding celebrations have commenced with a Dholki ceremony.
The pictures from the event went viral on the social media.
The images also showed other actors from the industry singing and celebrating the occasion.
Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed confirmed their wedding through a video, and their wedding invitation card has also surfaced.
The reports suggested that their Nikkah would take place this month in Makkah, with only close family members and friends in attendance.
