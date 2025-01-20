Actress Kubra Khan confirms her wedding in February

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rumors have been circulating on social media regarding Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed tying the knot soon

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2025) Renowned Pakistani actress Kubra Khan on Monday confirmed that she would be getting married in February.

For quite some time, the rumors have been circulating on social media regarding Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed tying the knot soon.

However, neither of them had officially confirmed or denied the speculations.

A few days ago, Gohar Rasheed shared a cryptic video on Instagram featuring several well-known showbiz personalities. In the post, he also used the hashtag #MereYaarKiShaadi (My Friend’s Wedding), fueling further speculation.

Now, during a recent event, Kubra Khan was directly asked about her wedding.

When questioned, “Are you getting married in February?”, the actress responded with confirmation, saying, “Yes, I am getting married in February,”.

Upon hearing this, the interviewer responded, “InshaAllah,”.