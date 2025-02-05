Open Menu

Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie The Knot

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2025 | 07:49 PM

Marwa Hocane shares her wedding pictures on Instagram, reveals that photos were taken at Lahore’s historic Shahi Qila

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2025) Two renowned Names from Pakistan’s showbiz industry, actress Mawra Hocane and actor Ameer Gilani, have tied the knot.

Mawra Hocane shared her wedding pictures on Instagram, revealing that the photos were taken at Lahore’s historic Shahi Qila.

In the caption, Mawra wrote, “Amidst all the chaos, I found you,” and also used the hashtag #MawraAmeerHoGayi along with today’s date.

Earlier, media personality Irfan, known for closely following showbiz news, had confirmed that Mawra and Ameer’s wedding was scheduled for February.

In an Instagram post, he had also claimed that the couple’s wedding celebrations had already begun in Lahore and Islamabad.

Mawra Hocane had previously stated in an interview that Ameer Gilani is a wonderful person and that they share a deep friendship. She had also said that if two friends wish to marry, they certainly can.

The on-screen pair of Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani was widely loved in the 2020 drama Sabaat and later in the 2023 drama Neem.

Beyond the screen, the duo has often been seen together at various events.

Both Mawra and Ameer have pursued legal education from foreign universities and were also classmates.

