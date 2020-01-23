Actress Meera optimist about future of Film Industry

(@Aneesah05582539)

Famous Film Actress of Pakistan, Meera on Thursday observed that she is very optimistic about the future of Pakistan Film Industry as the Industry is improving and good films are being produced now

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Famous Film Actress of Pakistan, Meera on Thursday observed that she is very optimistic about the future of Pakistan Film Industry as the Industry is improving and good films are being produced now.

In a chit chat with the journalists at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Meera said she could not complete her hospital project due to non-availability of good team and now she is looking for a good team.

Actress Meera said that she would be sharing screen with new faces in the upcoming films. There has also been an offer to act in a drama serial that I have accepted, she added.

In response to a question, she said that she could also get into politics in the future because it is a great platform to struggle for resolving problems of the masses.

"I want new talent to be given opportunities in the film industry and I am also working for the purpose," she added.

She said that she has no intention of getting into the field of Direction of films and wanted to be restricted to acting right now.

President of the Arts Council Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Pakistan Film tv Journalists' Association Chairman Athar Javed Sufi and others were present on the occasion.