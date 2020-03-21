UrduPoint.com
Actress Meera Shares How This Pandemic Could Be Controlled

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 43 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 06:06 PM

The actress says that Coronavirus is a virus that become a pandemic across the world but Halal food and prevention measures could stop it from spreading further.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) Popular actress Meera shared how the people could save themselves from Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

She told her fans that how Coronavirus began and turned into a global pandemic.

“Coronavirus is a virus that has gone to become a pandemic across the world,” said Meera. She said that it started from China and spread across the world.

She said that use of Halal food and proper preventive measures could help people control this pandemic from spreading further

“A solution to this would be halal eating and sanitation that would prevent this kind of behavior,” she added.

