Actress Momina Iqbal’s Father Passes Away

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 21, 2024 | 04:55 PM

Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

The actress has shared the sad news of her father’s demise with her fans and friends on Instagram.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2024) Popular actress Momina Iqbal announced the passing of her father on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress who is also known for openly expressing her thoughts and frequently discussing her love for her family in interviews, shared the sad news of her father’s demise with the fans and followers.

She wrote, “I am deeply saddened to inform you all that my father has passed away,”.

The actress also provided details about the location for the funeral prayer in her post.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat III, Ghata, Ehsan Faramosh and many other famous dramas are on her credit.

