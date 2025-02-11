Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress claims she was scheduled to travel on Lahore-to-Karachi PIA flight that crashed into a residential area in Model Colony, Karachi, in 2020

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir on Tuesday disclosed that she was supposed to be on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight that crashed in Karachi nearly five years ago but she missed the flight.

During a recent podcast, the actress claimed that she was scheduled to travel on the Lahore-to-Karachi PIA flight that crashed into a residential area in Model Colony, Karachi, in 2020. However, due to certain reasons, she was unable to board the flight.

Nazish shared that her first air journey was with her parents to Saudi Arabia, while her first self-funded trip was to the Maldives with her friends. She recalled that when she first landed at Karachi Airport from Islamabad, she did not like the city much, but over time, she has grown fond of it.

She admitted that missing flights is a frequent occurrence for her due to multiple reasons, despite her efforts to be on time.

In one instance, she even missed six consecutive flights from Islamabad to Karachi in a single day.

Reflecting on the past, she mentioned that after the COVID-19 lockdown, she was supposed to travel to Karachi but missed the ill-fated flight that later crashed.

Nazish further revealed that she had a confirmed ticket for that flight and was supposed to travel to Karachi after completing a 60-day quarantine, but circumstances prevented her from going.

Expressing gratitude, she said that after hearing about the tragic accident, she felt relieved and thanked God for not making it to the flight.

In May 2020, a PIA aircraft crashed while attempted to land in Karachi, killing nearly 100 people. The plane crashed into a densely populated area, causing damage to homes and resulting in casualties among residents as well.