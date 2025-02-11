Actress Nazish Jahangir Reveals She Missed Ill-fated Karachi Flight In 2020
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2025 | 02:32 PM
Actress claims she was scheduled to travel on Lahore-to-Karachi PIA flight that crashed into a residential area in Model Colony, Karachi, in 2020
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir on Tuesday disclosed that she was supposed to be on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight that crashed in Karachi nearly five years ago but she missed the flight.
During a recent podcast, the actress claimed that she was scheduled to travel on the Lahore-to-Karachi PIA flight that crashed into a residential area in Model Colony, Karachi, in 2020. However, due to certain reasons, she was unable to board the flight.
Nazish shared that her first air journey was with her parents to Saudi Arabia, while her first self-funded trip was to the Maldives with her friends. She recalled that when she first landed at Karachi Airport from Islamabad, she did not like the city much, but over time, she has grown fond of it.
She admitted that missing flights is a frequent occurrence for her due to multiple reasons, despite her efforts to be on time.
In one instance, she even missed six consecutive flights from Islamabad to Karachi in a single day.
Reflecting on the past, she mentioned that after the COVID-19 lockdown, she was supposed to travel to Karachi but missed the ill-fated flight that later crashed.
Nazish further revealed that she had a confirmed ticket for that flight and was supposed to travel to Karachi after completing a 60-day quarantine, but circumstances prevented her from going.
Expressing gratitude, she said that after hearing about the tragic accident, she felt relieved and thanked God for not making it to the flight.
In May 2020, a PIA aircraft crashed while attempted to land in Karachi, killing nearly 100 people. The plane crashed into a densely populated area, causing damage to homes and resulting in casualties among residents as well.
Recent Stories
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges
Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity
Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers
UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation
UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour
$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..
FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre
Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 20203 minutes ago
-
Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora1 day ago
-
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis4 days ago
-
Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the knot6 days ago
-
Actress Kubra Khan, Actor Gohar Rasheed’s wedding festivities begin7 days ago
-
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant7 days ago
-
Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys8 days ago
-
NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain11 days ago
-
Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull to be 'dearly missed' after death at 7811 days ago
-
Marianne Faithfull: from muse to master11 days ago
-
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira13 days ago
-
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic surgery14 days ago