UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actress Payal Rohatgi Arrested, Sent To Jail For Posting Content Against Nehru-Gandhi Family

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:47 PM

Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested, sent to jail for posting content against Nehru-Gandhi family

Rajasthan Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma lodged FIR against Payal, alleging that she tarnished the country’s image and spread vulgarity about women.

New Dehli: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News—Dec 16th, 2019) – A small-time Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi arrested and sent to jail till Dec 24 over charges of posting objectionable content about Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, the report said here on Monday.

Rajasthan police arrested the actress from her residence in Ahmedabad in Gujrat after she was booked under Section of IT Act and the Indian Penal Code. Earlier, the actress failed to give answer to a legal notice served on her.

The counsel of Bhupedra Saxena told the court that her client had freedom of expression under the law as the Constitution guaranteed it.

“Payal had freedom under the Constitution and whatever she said is not something that is violation of the constitution,” said the lawyer. “She quoted her statement from MO Mathai’s book,” the counsel further said.

Charmesh Sharma, the leader of the congress, had lodged the complaint against her who said that Payal had posted contemptuous content about members of the Nehru-Gandi family.

Payal Rohatgi made a video when she realized that congress was not supporting the bill tabled before the parliament on “Triple talaq”. After her video, Rajasthan Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma lodged FIR against her. Sharma alleged that the content tarnished the image of the country and spread vulgarity and religious hatred, besides disgracing a woman's character.

The content had been posted to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on September 6 and again on September 21.

Rohatgi alleged on Twitter that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being pressured by the Gandhi family into acting against her. She said she had a "recording" of people referring to the pressure and sought an apology from interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Police Bollywood Parliament Jail Social Media Facebook Twitter Ahmedabad Gujrat September Congress Women FIR Family From Instagram Court

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on Indepe ..

19 minutes ago

Extraordinary UNA meeting calls for countering med ..

22 minutes ago

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volat ..

29 minutes ago

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

37 minutes ago

UVAS ink MoU with ASSITEJ Pakistan to co-host 3rd ..

37 minutes ago

COAS Gen Bajwa will retire automatically if requir ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.