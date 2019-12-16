Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested, sent to jail for posting content against Nehru-Gandhi family

(@fidahassanain)

New Dehli: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News—Dec 16th, 2019) – A small-time Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi arrested and sent to jail till Dec 24 over charges of posting objectionable content about Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, the report said here on Monday.

Rajasthan police arrested the actress from her residence in Ahmedabad in Gujrat after she was booked under Section of IT Act and the Indian Penal Code. Earlier, the actress failed to give answer to a legal notice served on her.

The counsel of Bhupedra Saxena told the court that her client had freedom of expression under the law as the Constitution guaranteed it.

“Payal had freedom under the Constitution and whatever she said is not something that is violation of the constitution,” said the lawyer. “She quoted her statement from MO Mathai’s book,” the counsel further said.

Charmesh Sharma, the leader of the congress, had lodged the complaint against her who said that Payal had posted contemptuous content about members of the Nehru-Gandi family.

Payal Rohatgi made a video when she realized that congress was not supporting the bill tabled before the parliament on “Triple talaq”. After her video, Rajasthan Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma lodged FIR against her. Sharma alleged that the content tarnished the image of the country and spread vulgarity and religious hatred, besides disgracing a woman's character.

The content had been posted to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on September 6 and again on September 21.

Rohatgi alleged on Twitter that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being pressured by the Gandhi family into acting against her. She said she had a "recording" of people referring to the pressure and sought an apology from interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.