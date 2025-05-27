Open Menu

Actress Reham Rafiq Comes Under Fire On Social Media Over TikTok Video  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:32 PM

Reham, who began her career with film Khel Khel Mein has recently made headlines for a viral video posted on her official TikTok account

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2025) Young Pakistani actress Reham Rafiq is facing widespread criticism on social media following the release of her latest TikTok dance video.

Reham, who began her career with the film Khel Khel Mein, has recently made headlines for a viral video posted on her official TikTok account. She has also played prominent roles in popular drama serials such as Jhoom, Kaffara, Judwaan, and Parwarish. Alongside her acting career, she maintains an active social media presence and frequently participates in trending video challenges.

In her latest video, Reham took part in the viral "Shake It to the Max" dance challenge, where she was seen dancing in an army green oversized t-shirt and pajama.

The video quickly went viral across various platforms.

However, the response from viewers was largely negative. Many social media users criticized her dance moves as inappropriate and found her facial expressions to be indecent, sparking a wave of online backlash.

Some users went as far as praising her husband for his patience, suggesting that such content is unsuitable for a married woman. Others advised that after marriage, public figures should refrain from posting such videos to maintain a respectful image.

Despite the criticism, Reham Rafiq has not issued any public statement regarding the controversy as of yet.

