Actress Reham Rafiq Comes Under Fire On Social Media Over TikTok Video
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:32 PM
Reham, who began her career with film Khel Khel Mein has recently made headlines for a viral video posted on her official TikTok account
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2025) Young Pakistani actress Reham Rafiq is facing widespread criticism on social media following the release of her latest TikTok dance video.
Reham, who began her career with the film Khel Khel Mein, has recently made headlines for a viral video posted on her official TikTok account. She has also played prominent roles in popular drama serials such as Jhoom, Kaffara, Judwaan, and Parwarish. Alongside her acting career, she maintains an active social media presence and frequently participates in trending video challenges.
In her latest video, Reham took part in the viral "Shake It to the Max" dance challenge, where she was seen dancing in an army green oversized t-shirt and pajama.
The video quickly went viral across various platforms.
However, the response from viewers was largely negative. Many social media users criticized her dance moves as inappropriate and found her facial expressions to be indecent, sparking a wave of online backlash.
Some users went as far as praising her husband for his patience, suggesting that such content is unsuitable for a married woman. Others advised that after marriage, public figures should refrain from posting such videos to maintain a respectful image.
Despite the criticism, Reham Rafiq has not issued any public statement regarding the controversy as of yet.
Recent Stories
Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social media over TikTok video
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed without DRS technology
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Milit ..
Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility
Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported
Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025
Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..
ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress
Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..
CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 18
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social media over TikTok video2 minutes ago
-
Miss England 2024 withdraws from Miss World competition due to mistreatment in India1 day ago
-
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband1 day ago
-
WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London1 day ago
-
Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture to Lahore4 days ago
-
OEC export female beauticians to KSA4 days ago
-
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?5 days ago
-
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment6 days ago
-
Court reserves verdict on bail plea of Actress Nadia Hussain’s husband in Rs530m fraud case7 days ago
-
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors7 days ago
-
Asif Raza Mir opens up about professional relations with his former daughter-in-law Sajal Aly8 days ago
-
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time11 days ago