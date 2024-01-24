Actress Sahiba's Viral Anniversary Photo Sparks Humorous Fan Comments
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
The photo emerges on the occasion of 25th wedding anniversary of Actress Sahiba and her husband Rambo.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) The image of the famous Pakistani actress, Sahiba, with a knife held to her husband Rambo’s neck has gone viral on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Sahiba shared a picture on the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary, holding a cake-cutting knife to her husband Rambo's neck, looking angry while Rambo appears quite frightened.
A fan commented on the image, advising Sahiba not to let her husband participate in any game show.
In response, Sahiba replied, “Thank you for your sincere advice, brother,”.
Sahiba shared the picture along with the fan's comment, and also extended congratulations to Shoaib Malik and Sania Javed on their wedding.
Several other fans congratulated Sahiba on her 25th wedding anniversary and suggested not letting Raimbo go alone to any show or shooting, considering the current trend of second marriages.
Recent Stories
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS
Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29
Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here
Education board inks MoU with Buildings Deptt
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 january 2024
China to cut amount banks hold in reserve, to boost lending: official
Sargodha Citrus Fest concludes
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 january 2024
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures1 day ago
-
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha Omar2 days ago
-
Short film " Muhaafiz" premier held7 days ago
-
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem8 days ago
-
Resham opens up about her single status9 days ago
-
Ali Zafar initiates voting process for PSL 9 song on social media11 days ago
-
Anoushay Ashraf reveals surprising friendship with Ertugrul's Engin Altan15 days ago
-
Humaira Ali captivates with graceful aesthetics in 'Ehsaan-Faramosh16 days ago
-
Aima Baig, Neha Kakar share smile together in Dubai18 days ago
-
Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fake incident in childhood19 days ago
-
Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family20 days ago
-
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare20 days ago