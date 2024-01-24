(@Abdulla99267510)

The photo emerges on the occasion of 25th wedding anniversary of Actress Sahiba and her husband Rambo.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) The image of the famous Pakistani actress, Sahiba, with a knife held to her husband Rambo’s neck has gone viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sahiba shared a picture on the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary, holding a cake-cutting knife to her husband Rambo's neck, looking angry while Rambo appears quite frightened.

A fan commented on the image, advising Sahiba not to let her husband participate in any game show.

In response, Sahiba replied, “Thank you for your sincere advice, brother,”.

Sahiba shared the picture along with the fan's comment, and also extended congratulations to Shoaib Malik and Sania Javed on their wedding.

Several other fans congratulated Sahiba on her 25th wedding anniversary and suggested not letting Raimbo go alone to any show or shooting, considering the current trend of second marriages.