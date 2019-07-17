Actress Sanam Saeed demands helpline for mental traumas

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The actress added that we need a toll free number to get help at the end of the line, to help save lives.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Actress Sanam Saeed has demanded a call to action to curb the suicide problem in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, she said that there is no free helpline for suicide, or any mental health related trauma.

The actress added that we need a toll free number to get help at the end of the line, to help save lives.

“Also, break the stigma, the taboo.

There is no shame is seeking mental health help,” she added.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi had also called for a 24/7 helpline to address mental health issues.

In a tweet on Sunday, the PTI leader wrote, “Millions of people specially women under different socio-economic pressures face depression & some commit suicide. Psychiatric help should be readily available including a 24/7 helpline.”