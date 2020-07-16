UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actress Sarah Khan Announces Engagement With Falak Shabir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:34 PM

Actress Sarah Khan announces engagement with Falak Shabir

Sarah Khan has shared a photo where in her fiancé could be seen on his bended knees to propose her.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) Popular tv actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir got engaged her on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Both Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir shared the picture of their instagram and informed their fans about their engagement.

“I said yes,” Khan wrote with photo of engagement.

She also shared a photo where in her fiancé could be seen on his bended knees to propose her.

Falak on his Instagram also shared the same picture to announce the engagement.

Several celebrities have extended wishes to the new couple.

Related Topics

Same TV Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, German counterpart discuss b ..

6 minutes ago

LHC extends till July 23 Shehbaz Sharif's bail in ..

23 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $44.12 a barrel ..

36 minutes ago

Flour price per kg goes up by Rs 6 in Karachi

54 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5, 426 with 257914 cases of Coron ..

1 hour ago

PM says Diamer-Bhasha Dam to generate low-cost env ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.