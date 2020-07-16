Actress Sarah Khan announces engagement with Falak Shabir

(@fidahassanain)

Sarah Khan has shared a photo where in her fiancé could be seen on his bended knees to propose her.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) Popular tv actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir got engaged her on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Both Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir shared the picture of their instagram and informed their fans about their engagement.

“I said yes,” Khan wrote with photo of engagement.

Falak on his Instagram also shared the same picture to announce the engagement.

Several celebrities have extended wishes to the new couple.