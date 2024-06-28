(@Abdulla99267510)

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) Adele's partner Rich Paul ambitious plans for her future, the sources familiar with the development said on Friday.

The sources close to Life & Style said that the singer, who announced her marriage to the sports agent in November, would benefit from her husband's extensive industry connections.

The insider revealed, “Rich is a big thinker, and that has served him incredibly well over the last ​20 years in business and over the last few years that he’s been with Adele,” .

The sources pointed out that despite her global fame, Adele has often felt like “an outsider” in Hollywood.

They said, “For Adele, there’s always been a disconnect between her enormous popularity and power in music and the way she has been treated in Hollywood, which is mostly like an outsider,”.

In contrast, Rich has built valuable connections in the industry over the past two decades.

“Rich is the ultimate insider, very comfortable making things happen behind the scenes. He is set to be a major leader in the sports and agency businesses for decades to come,” the source continued, hinting at his plans for Adele.

The insider said, “The big question is how to help Adele reach the next level, get serious Hollywood-based projects in the pipeline, and become more of a multimedia brand like many of Rich’s long-term clients,”.