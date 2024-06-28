Adele's Partner Rich Paul Plans Major Career Moves For Her
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:50 PM
The sources say that the singer, who announced her marriage to the sports agent in November, would benefit from her husband's extensive industry connections.
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) Adele's partner Rich Paul ambitious plans for her future, the sources familiar with the development said on Friday.
The sources close to Life & Style said that the singer, who announced her marriage to the sports agent in November, would benefit from her husband's extensive industry connections.
The insider revealed, “Rich is a big thinker, and that has served him incredibly well over the last 20 years in business and over the last few years that he’s been with Adele,” .
The sources pointed out that despite her global fame, Adele has often felt like “an outsider” in Hollywood.
They said, “For Adele, there’s always been a disconnect between her enormous popularity and power in music and the way she has been treated in Hollywood, which is mostly like an outsider,”.
In contrast, Rich has built valuable connections in the industry over the past two decades.
“Rich is the ultimate insider, very comfortable making things happen behind the scenes. He is set to be a major leader in the sports and agency businesses for decades to come,” the source continued, hinting at his plans for Adele.
The insider said, “The big question is how to help Adele reach the next level, get serious Hollywood-based projects in the pipeline, and become more of a multimedia brand like many of Rich’s long-term clients,”.
Recent Stories
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
Body of drowned youth found from canal
Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Satta ..
CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of injured teacher
DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station7 hours ago
-
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours3 days ago
-
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal4 days ago
-
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media6 days ago
-
Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away7 days ago
-
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha12 days ago
-
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit13 days ago
-
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal16 days ago
-
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer21 days ago
-
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion22 days ago
-
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life on Insta26 days ago
-
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams27 days ago