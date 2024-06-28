Open Menu

Adele's Partner Rich Paul Plans Major Career Moves For Her

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

The sources say that the singer, who announced her marriage to the sports agent in November, would benefit from her husband's extensive industry connections.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) Adele's partner Rich Paul ambitious plans for her future, the sources familiar with the development said on Friday.

The sources close to Life & Style said that the singer, who announced her marriage to the sports agent in November, would benefit from her husband's extensive industry connections.

The insider revealed, “Rich is a big thinker, and that has served him incredibly well over the last ​20 years in business and over the last few years that he’s been with Adele,” .

The sources pointed out that despite her global fame, Adele has often felt like “an outsider” in Hollywood.

They said, “For Adele, there’s always been a disconnect between her enormous popularity and power in music and the way she has been treated in Hollywood, which is mostly like an outsider,”.

In contrast, Rich has built valuable connections in the industry over the past two decades.

“Rich is the ultimate insider, very comfortable making things happen behind the scenes. He is set to be a major leader in the sports and agency businesses for decades to come,” the source continued, hinting at his plans for Adele.

The insider said, “The big question is how to help Adele reach the next level, get serious Hollywood-based projects in the pipeline, and become more of a multimedia brand like many of Rich’s long-term clients,”.

Related Topics

Sports Music Business Marriage Adele November From Industry

Recent Stories

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

9 minutes ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 2 accused arrested in different cases

2 accused arrested in different cases

12 minutes ago
 Body of drowned youth found from canal

Body of drowned youth found from canal

17 minutes ago
 Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadsheddi ..

Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Satta ..

17 minutes ago
 CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of ..

CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of injured teacher

17 minutes ago
DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

32 minutes ago
 UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food ..

UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..

43 minutes ago
 PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve politica ..

PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan

43 minutes ago
 Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan ..

Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal

43 minutes ago
 Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complain ..

Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

43 minutes ago
 KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as officia ..

KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz