Adnan Siddiqui Asks Fans To Help Him Find His ‘Coco’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:27 PM

Adnan Siddiqui asks fans to help him find his ‘Coco’

The actor who call his dog ‘Coco’ is worried after it has gone missing somewhere in DHA Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2020) Renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui is worried about his missing ‘Coco’, asking fans to help him find it.

Taking to Instagram, Mere Paas Tum Ho actor shared a picture of his pet dog with a caption, “Guys we have lost our pug around 7:00pm 27th.

April, 2020. We call her ‘Coco’. Please help us in finding our pug and contact me immediately. Address- Dha Phase 5 Karachi Contact- 03095828792 Hamza,”.

He sought help and asked the fans to contact him immediately as they find ‘Coco’.

