Adnan Siddiqui Says Lockdown Is The Best Time To Spend With Family

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:27 PM

Adnan Siddiqui says lockdown is the best time to spend with family

The actor has shared his photo on his Instagram account wherein his son has given him an X-men inspired makeover.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2020) Coronavirus lockdown is the best opportunity for people to spend time with their kids, Popular actor Adnan Siddiqui here on Monday.

Adnan Siddiqui who also played important role in a recent drama “Mere Paas Tum ho” shared his picture on Instagram. Zayd Siddiqui, the son of the actor, had given him an X-men inspired makeover.

The actor wrote: “This is the best time we can spend with our kids, how about letting them use their creativity on you and share some pictures?,”.

He also wrote: “ Here’s Zayd’s depiction of Wolverine (X-Men) on yours truly,”. He further said : “Master Zayd, making his debut in direction, styling, hair and photography. Liked his debut?,”.

Adnan who went to quarantine after his return to the US is now giving much time to his family.

