Adnan Siddiqui’s Father’s Day Message Will Melt Your Heart

Mon 17th June 2019 | 09:40 AM

Adnan Siddiqui’s Father’s Day message will melt your heart

The actor said that it’s the thought the counts, and to him this thought made the world of a difference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) Actor Adnan Siddiqui is known to speak his heart.

Often he gives his two cents upon various social issues. This time he has penned down a beautiful message on Father’s Day.

Taking to Instagram while sharing a hand made card his children made for him, he said, “Receiving presents it’s always nice, whether one is a kid or a grown up. I’m on a holiday with my kids abroad and I woke up to the best Father’s Day surprise ever.”

I woke up to all my three kids, Maryam Jaan, Daniya Janiya and Zayd Sahab showering me with love and presents, he said.

The actor said that it’s the thought the counts, and to him this thought made the world of a difference, adding, “We’re travelling, they prepared and made this surprise happen.”

On this Father’s Day, I wish each and every parent a very happy Father’s Day, he said.

“Nurture your kids, teach them the correct values and be kind towards them. And to every kid out there, a father goes through a lot of hardships to provide you with the best. Love him and always acknowledge his efforts,” Adnan Siddiqui added.

