Adventure Film "Sky Fire" Directed By Simon West To Hit Chinese Theaters

Adventure film

Sky Fire," a Chinese-produced adventure film directed by renowned British director Simon West, is set to hit the big screen in China on Dec. 12, according to the China Film Distribution and Exhibition Association

It tells the story of people at a tropical resort in Southeast Asia who get caught up in a volcanic explosion.

It tells the story of people at a tropical resort in Southeast Asia who get caught up in a volcanic explosion.

The cast is led by Wang Xueqi, Hannah Quinlivan (also known as Kun Ling), and Dou Xiao.

As a director, Simon West is best known for his films "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" starring Angelina Jolie, "The General's Daughter" starring John Travolta and "Con Air" starring Nicholas Cage.

